Global Environment Testing Services Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Environment Testing Services Market is valued approximately USD 7.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.90 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Environment Testing Services determines hazards within environment that is harmful to people. Large spills of hazardous substances can seep into soil and then possibly into groundwater which will affect drinking water supply. Maintaining the right quantities of all components in the environment is a must for a sustainable future. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Rise in initiatives that cause sustainable development, increased awareness of environmental degradation and favorable government policies is expected to drive the growth of the environmental testing services market. As per the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, US (EPA) imposes standards that are intended to safeguard public health by limiting the levels of contaminants such as microorganism found in drinking water. These standards are primarily applicable to public water systems, it is often applied by remediation regulators in the aquifer. Similarly, European Union has also introduced drinking water regulations guided by the Drinking Water Directive (DWD). The Drinking Water Directive (DWD) states to regularly monitor and test a total of 48 chemical and microbiological parameters in the drinking water which requires water supply company to report the quality of drinking water to the European Commission in every three years. The commission then publishes report, considering the water quality monitoring standards that are set out by the Drinking Water Directive (DWD). As a result, the demand for environment testing services would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, high capital investment for accurate and sensitive analytical testing is hampering the growth of this market.

For more Details.: https://www.wfmj.com/story/42805369/global-environment-testing-services-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027