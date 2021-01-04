Software-Defined Data Center Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2027

Global Software-Defined Data Center Market is valued approximately at USD 35.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Software-defined data center (SDDC) offers fully virtualized infrastructure and is delivered as a service governed by a comprehensive cloud management platform via flexible mix of private and hybrid clouds. It deploys, provids, monitors and manages the data center resources that are carried out through automated software and suppors enterprise legacy and modern applications. It helps in reducing the capital and operational expenditure of data centers as well as improve efficiencies, control, agility and flexibility. The need for enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime along with cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as on 20th May 2020, Huawei launched its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Center Network Solution, next-generation data center network that delivers high-density 400GE super capacity, zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, autonomous driving, and promote the development of the digital economy. However lack of universally accepted virtualization standards and inefficient resource provisioning is the major factor restraining the growth of global Software-Defined Data Center market during the forecast period.

