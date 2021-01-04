Global Elevators & Escalators Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Elevators & Escalators Market is valued approximately at USD 112.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Elevators and escalators enable easy and faster travel and transport of most individuals and materials within a building among the floors. Rise in need for smooth and energy efficient elevators and escalators increase with the expansion of construction sector worldwide. For Instance: As per reports by Oxford Economics by 2030, construction output volumes are forecast to growth by 85% worldwide with three major countries- India, United States and China accounting for approximately 57% of the global growth. Further, factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization would result in construction of tall building and hence driving the growth of Global Elevator and Escalator Market. For Instance: In 2018, as per United Nations 55% of the world’s population reside in urban areas which is estimated to increase up to approximately 68% by 2050. A tremendous rise in population has been observed year-on-year but due to limited availability of terrestrial land, rise in the number of skyscrapers has been noticed which boost the demand for elevators and escalators. Moreover, due to rising trend of Market City and Shopping Mall, there is a rise in the adaption of elevators and escalators in order to provide better convenience to a large number of customers. Busy time schedules and rise in the number of aging population (elderly people) accelerates the need for elevators and escalators. As per reports by WHO in 2018, it is predicted that by 2050, 20% of the Global population will be aged over 60 with physical weakness which would rise the demand for elevators and escalators to ease their movements in the buildings, airports, railway stations and shopping malls. Rising needs for more efficient and reliable elevators and escalators create opportunities for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of installation and high frequency of maintenance and repair of the systems are the major restraining factors which impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

