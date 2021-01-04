Gas Sensor Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

Global Gas Sensor Market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The growing market for smart cities and increased adoption in HVAC systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. With the rising adoption of industrial automation, the demand for sensors in industrial hygiene is expected to create opportunities for the global Gas Sensor Market.

The geographic analysis of the gas sensor market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share of 32.9% in 2019, with a market value of USD 370.1 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2019, valued at USD 329.7 million; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%. The US accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing use of electrochemical gas sensors. In Europe, Germany accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the growth and progression of the oil & gas industry. The market in the Asia-Pacific is also growing at a steady CAGR due to the demand for gas sensors in China has seen considerable growth. In the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, the Middle East & Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Gas Sensor Market: Segmentation

The Global Gas Sensor Market has been segmented based on Technology, Gas Type, Application, and Region. Based on technology, the global market has been segmented into electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid-state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared, laser, holographic, and zirconia. By gas type, the global market has been segmented into oxygen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, methane, hydrogen, and hydrocarbons. By application, the global market is divided into water & wastewater treatment, medical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, metals & chemicals, consumer electronics, power stations, environmental monitoring, mining, and others.

Key Players

City Technology Ltd (UK), Dynament(UK), AlphaSense (UK), Amphenol Corporation (US), Bosch Sensortec GMBH (Germany), AMS AG (Austria), SenseAir AB (Sweden), NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO., LTD.(Japan), Membrapor AG (Switzerland), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), and MSA (US) are some of the Key Players operating in the Global Gas Sensor Market.

