Global Connected Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Connected Devices market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

Apple

Microsoft

General Electric

ABB

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Samsung Electronics

Honeywell

Sony

HTC

Vuzix

Osterhout Design

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Whirlpool

AB Electrolux

Oracle

Advantech

PTC

Telit

Wind River Systems

Cumulocity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computing Devices

Media Players

Wearables

Smartwatch

Smart Band

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Wireless Printers

Smart Meters

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Enterprise

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

