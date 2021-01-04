Wireless Audio Device Market 2020 Global Trends, Company Profile, Growth and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Market Research Future published a research report on “Wireless Audio Device Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Overview:

Wireless communication is gaining the upper-hand in several industries and its application in devices such as radio, speaker, and others are transforming the way people listen to broadcasting or any other modes of entertainment. In doing so, these devices use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and airplay which provide expandability, flexibility, and connectivity among nodes. The global Wireless Audio Device Market is gaining tailwinds from such incorporations and during the forecast period (2016-2027), the wireless audio device market can achieve substantial CAGR. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report on the same declared a possibility of scaling USD 70 billion by 2027.

Several sectors such as commercial, media & entertainment, education, and other corporate events are providing much traction to the wireless audio device market. Its pervasive utility in sports industry can also be taken into account while considering the possible courses the wireless audio device industry. Growing use of consumer electronics and commercial usage of wireless devices are factors that can also trigger the upcoming market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global wireless audio device market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Company Kg (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sonos, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vizio Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Voxx International Corporation (U.S.), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea).

Segmental Analysis

MRFR, for a better analysis of the global wireless audio device market, segmented the mentioned market by product, technology, and end-user. The analysis would reveal data related to both volume and value for a better understanding of the market and help in developing strategies for the coming years.

Based on the product, the global wireless audio device market can be segmented into wireless headsets, sound bars, wireless microphone, wireless speaker systems, and others. The sound bars segment is gaining much precedence at present as many prefer to carry them along on tours. In entertainment industry, wireless microphones are receiving more traction.

Based on the technology, the wireless audio device market can be segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-fi, Airplay, and others. The Bluetooth segment is enjoying widespread attention owing to people using the method to connect their smartphones and other devices. The process is much simpler. However, range is a barrier.

Based on the end-users, the wireless audio device market can be segmented into electronics, commercial, automotive, telecommunication, security & defense, and others. The automobile segment is experiencing much integration in a bid to better driver’s experience.

Detailed Regional Analysis

MRFR’s decisive move to analyze the global wireless audio device market geographically, includes North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). This study efficiently highlights all the growth pockets for a better understanding of opportunities that the market holds for the upcoming years.

North America’s market prominence depends a lot on the presence of several market titans. At the same time, high investment capacity and superior infrastructural qualities have given the region some advantage in competing with others. The market is also gaining from the availability of low-cost materials and growing smartphone intake. The U.S. market in the region is expected to rise with 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2027).

North America is getting followed by the APAC and Europe. The APAC market is witnessing a surge in integration of advanced technology based on which the regional market is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is also happening due to high intake of smartphones triggered by huge population.

Intended Audience

Music and stereo companies

Smartphone and audio device manufacturers

Research

Financial institutes

Government

