RF Test Equipment Market Overview, Global Trends, Development Status, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Market Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), asserts that the global RF test equipment market 2020 is slated to grow exponentially, securing a substantial market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period. Global RF Test Equipment Market in terms of value is estimated to register 6.21% CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

Development in the demand for RF test equipment is driven by the growing adoption of wireless networks for in-building communication systems and by an increasing number of IoT products. The growing demand for fast internet connections and wireless networking, combined with the rapid growth of the telecommunications sector in developing regions, is expected to increase demand for RF test equipment over the forecast period. Yet market growth may be limited by the need for longer timelines and increased investment in research and development to develop new communication technologies.

Key Players

RF Test Equipment Market Key Players are Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), National Instruments (NI) (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), EXFO Inc. (Canada), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Giga-Tronics Incorporated (US), Cobham PLC (UK), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Fortive (US), and Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), Atlantic Microwave Ltd (UK), B&K Precision Corporation (US).

Segmentation Analysis

The global market for RF test equipment is segmented on form factor, connectivity, frequency, and end-user.

On the basis of connectivity , the global RF test equipment market is segmented into the signal generators, oscilloscope, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, and others. The segment of oscilloscopes held the largest market share in 2018, as this segment has seen substantial growth in demand for RF test equipment owing, among others, to the design and maintenance of electronic equipment and laboratory work in the automotive, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries.

, the global RF test equipment market is segmented into the signal generators, oscilloscope, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, and others. The segment of oscilloscopes held the largest market share in 2018, as this segment has seen substantial growth in demand for RF test equipment owing, among others, to the design and maintenance of electronic equipment and laboratory work in the automotive, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries. On the basis of the form factor , the global RF test equipment market is divided into portable, bench-top, and modular. As it provides the highest degree of repeatability, the bench-top category is projected to retain the most market share, resulting in a closer connection between instruments with a wider measuring range, which helps to do better job of minimizing imperfections.

, the global RF test equipment market is divided into portable, bench-top, and modular. As it provides the highest degree of repeatability, the bench-top category is projected to retain the most market share, resulting in a closer connection between instruments with a wider measuring range, which helps to do better job of minimizing imperfections. On the basis of frequency , the global RF test equipment market is divided into between 1GHz to 6 GHz, less than 1 GHz, and more than 6 GHz. Because of its excellent frequency response and high precision in swept measurements with high-frequency probes, the segment is slated to hold the highest market share between 1GHz and 6 GHz.

, the global RF test equipment market is divided into between 1GHz to 6 GHz, less than 1 GHz, and more than 6 GHz. Because of its excellent frequency response and high precision in swept measurements with high-frequency probes, the segment is slated to hold the highest market share between 1GHz and 6 GHz. On the basis of end-user, the global RF test equipment market is divided into IT & automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics, academic & research institutions, aerospace & defense, medical, industrial, and others. The IT & Telecommunications segment is projected to retain the highest market share as it provides improved network and spectrum quality and precision, and provides high frequency reading quality.

Regional Analysis

The geographical overview of the global market has been analyzed in four major regions, including Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

With growing innovation in aerospace and defense technology and growing use of RF equipment in manufacturing industries, Europe is expected to see remarkable growth in the RF test equipment industry. Furthermore, IoT adoption, wireless networking, and 5 G network technology growth have prompted the introduction of RF test equipment in industries such as automotive, IT & Telecommunications, and healthcare. During the forecast era, the involvement of major manufacturers and increasing R&D facilities further increases the demand for RF test equipment in the area.

Increasing the adoption and deployment of RF and in-building communication technology in different industries is expected to drive demand in Asia-Pacific for RF test equipments. In addition, the growing adoption of RF test equipment in the IT & Telecommunications industry to conduct component testing for tablets, smartphones, laptops and electronic device circuit design testing and in the automotive industry to test vehicle components and vehicles is expected to increase demand for RF test equipment in this area during the forecast period.

