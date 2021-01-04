Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2020 Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Industrial Control Systems Security Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global industrial control system security market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.81% over the evaluation period (2018 to 2023) and attain a substantial valuation by 2023.

Market Insights

There are several factors that are likely to influence the global market. The growing incidences of security breach is observed to be the dominating factor that is likely to propel the growth of the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market. Rapid industrialization is surging the need for industrial control system security solutions. The increasing adoption of the same is likely to leave a positive impact on the market. Additionally, the growing awareness about industrial control system security solutions is expected to boost the growth of the global market. Technical advancements are expected to contribute significantly to the health of the industrial control system security market, in the foreseeable future. Industry

Market Segmentation

The global industrial control system security market has been segmented on the basis of solution, system type, services, and vertical.

Based on the solution , the global industrial system security market has been segmented into Firewall, Data loss prevention, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Antivirus, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS).

, the global industrial system security market has been segmented into Firewall, Data loss prevention, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Antivirus, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS). Based on the system type , the global industrial control system security market has been segmented into PLC, SCADA, DCS, and others.

, the global industrial control system security market has been segmented into PLC, SCADA, DCS, and others. Based on the service , the global industrial control system security market has been segmented into Change in Management, Risk Management, Managed Support, Communication Services, and others.

, the global industrial control system security market has been segmented into Change in Management, Risk Management, Managed Support, Communication Services, and others. Based on the vertical, the global industrial control system security market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Transportation, Manufacturing, and others. The growing adoption of industrial control system security solutions across different industry verticals is likely to boost the growth of its global market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market are – Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Tofino Security Inc. (Canada), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (U.K.), among others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the industrial control system security market has been studied across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to dominate in the global industrial control system security market over the forecast period. Currently, North America holds the highest share of the global market. MRFR states that the North American industrial control system security market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5.59% through the assessment period. The firm technical infrastructure of industry verticals in North America is likely to bolster the regional market growth in the near future. The high rate of adoption of industrial control system security solutions by end-users in the US and Canada is expected to spur the North American industrial control system security market growth. the European market is expected to register a steady growth in the coming years. Fast-paced industrialization in Asia Pacific is anticipated to promote the regional industrial control system security market growth.

