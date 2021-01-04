Functional Water Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand And Applications Forecast To 2025

Functional water is any brand of water whose characteristics have improved by using special ingredients, such as herbs or antioxidants, that apparently provide health benefits to an individual. Every type of drink is useful for a specific individual, for example, added electrolytes water is useful if individual exercises a lot and sweat heavily. He needs to restore sodium as well as other electrolytes promptly, or if he has a diarrheal illness and is losing electrolytes potentially that way also he needs to drink functional water. Because waters with added vitamins or functional water can provide him with a nutritional boost. However, a better way of absorbing vitamins is by consuming them through food.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Hint Water

New York Spring Water

Balance Water Company

Sunny Delight Beverages Company.

Eklo Water

Nestle Water

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Functional water is a type of beverage that is non-alcoholic. It has been altered by the addition of the extra ingredients, to offer health as well as other functional benefits. The most commonly used ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, herbs, raw fruits & vegetables, and acids are added to water to transform it into functional water. It comprises additives that offer additional nutritional values and termed as aquaceutical.

An increase in the population of health-conscious consumers and the health benefits of consumption of the functional water indicates the presence of vitamins, minerals, herbs along with other essential elements that drive the market of the functional water. Additionally, an increase in the rate of the disease such as diabetes, obesity, etc. is compelling consumers to stop consuming sugary soft drinks. It will also result in a positive impact on the global market of functional water.

Market Segmentation

The report on the Global Functional Water Market highlights that the market of functional water has been segmented based on different aspects such as packaging type, distribution channel, and regions that form the key market of functional water. Based on the distribution channel, the report includes grocery and departmental stores, Hyper or Supermarket, convenience & drug stores, and many more which further includes vending, foodservice, and delivery. The market segmentation based on packaging includes functional glass bottled water, functional PET bottled water, and it also includes cans and flexible pouches.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The research report on the Functional Water Market Industry covers the regional outlook of the market of functional water. It includes geographical functional water market segmentation based on regions such as Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (it excludes Japan region), the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Among all the mentioned regions, as expected, the Western Europe market will be dominating the functional water market, in terms of market revenue, and also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR followed by the North America region whereas Latin America and Asia-Pacific are at developing stage of the functional water market.

Competitive Landscape

The report on functional Water Market highlights that its market is growing rapidly owing to the transformation of the habit of beverage consumption, preference has moved to functional and flavored water from high sugar and carbonated beverages. The functional water market will grow during the forecast period because of the increase in demand from health-conscious consumers. It covers the key manufacturers of functional water that are expecting to offer various natural products that contain botanicals and antioxidants, vitamin C, and target exclusive market for mentioned products.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

