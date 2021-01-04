Dicing Tapes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Dicing Tapes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dicing Tapes Market include AI Technology Inc, Denka Company Limited, Denka electronics & products, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Lintec Corporation, Loadpoint Limited, Minitron Electronic GmbH, Mitsui Corporation, NEPTCO Inc, Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pantech Tape Co Ltd, Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd and Ultron Systems Inc.

Increase in demand for small electronic components such as IC’s & electronic chips and reducing thickness of electronic components are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of raw materials and high manufacturing costs are restraining the market growth.

Dicing tapes are fundamentally designed to hold the semiconductor wafer during the process. This procedure separates the dies and furthermore keeps the chips inside close resistances regarding dimensions, position, etc. They are made of PVC or poly-ethylene with an adhesive to hold the dies in place. Significantly they are of two types. They are UV film sensitive tapes and silicone-free adhesive plastic films.

Based on coatings, the single sided segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in consumer choice for single sided coated dicing tapes, mainly for use in semiconductors, have led to this phase occupying a major market share across the globe.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to sheer number of electrical and electronic manufacturers in the region. China has emerged as an outstanding marketplace for dicing tape. There has also been a raised production of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG) in the region.

Types Covered:

• Back Grinding

• Wafer Dicing

Coatings Covered:

• Single Sided

• Double Sided

Materials Covered:

• Non UV Curable Dicing Tapes

• Silicon Free Adhesive Films

• UV Curable Dicing Tapes

Strengths Covered:

• Adhesive Strength

• Elongation

• Tensile Strength

Backing Materials Covered:

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyolefin (PO)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thicknesses Covered:

• Adhesive Thickness

• Backing Film Thickness

• Below 85 Microns

• 85-125 Microns

• 126-150 Microns

• Above 150 Microns

Applications Covered:

• Adhesive Control Needs

• Ceramics

• Glass

• Package Dicing

• Resin Substrate Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

