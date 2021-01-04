Aircraft Braking System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Braking System Market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Braking System Market include AAR Corporation, Beringer Aero, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine, Inc, Lufthansa Technik AG, Matco Manufacturing Inc, Meggitt PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran S.A and United Technologies Corporation.

Growing aircraft orders and increasing demand for military uavs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, active backlogs in aircraft deliveries are hampering the market growth.

The aircraft brake system is usually used to slow down the aircraft during the landing roll on the runway. It is a essential component to make sure the security and directional control of an aircraft during ground operations, such as, taxiing, landing, and takeoff. Earlier, disc brakes were used in aircrafts consisting a disc rotating with the wheel assembly, while on applying the brakes a stationary caliper resisted the rotation by causing a friction against the disc.

Based on the components, the brakes segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for carbon brakes and technological development in braking systems, such as electric braking systems which is more useful in high speeds.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the augment in demand for cost-effective and extremely reliable aircraft brake system components.

Components Covered:

• Wheels

• Brakes

• Braking Systems

• Actuating System

• Brake Control System

Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line-fit

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Large Body

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

Platforms Covered:

• General Aviation

• Defense

• Commercial

• Civil

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

