Seed Treatment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Seed Treatment Market is expected to reach $22.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Seed Treatment Market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc , BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Bioworks Inc, Dupont, Germains Seed Technology, Incotec Group BV, Monsanto Company , Nufarm Ltd, Plant Health Care, Precision Laboratories, Syngenta International AG, Valent Biosciences Corporation and Verdesian Life Sciences.

Rising need to enlarge crop yield, superiority and extensive range of benefits of seed treatment are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, strict government policies are hampering the market growth.

Seed treatment is a progression of applying chemical or biological agents to seeds, in order to avoid damage by pathogens, insects, and pests. Seed treatment plays a vital position in sustainable crop production, by providing security from pre- and post-emergent insects and diseases, across a variety of soil types and environmental conditions. The progression of seed treatment set up uniform growth of crops, enhances nodulation in legume crops and seed germination.

Based on the type, Non-chemical seed treatment segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the awareness of the toxicological effects linked with them and the environmental degradation reason by excessive use of these pesticides. Due to the approval of sustainable agricultural rehearsal, non-chemical seed treatment has been attainment importance amongst the farmers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the requirement to undertake efforts to reduce the environmental concerns associated with excessive pesticide use. There has been a positive trend in the use of insecticide seed treatment in countries such as Australia, China, and other developing countries of the region.

Types Covered:

• Non-Chemical Seed Treatment

• Chemical Seed Treatment

• Synthetic Seed Treatment

Crop Types Covered:

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Cereals & Grains

• Sugar Beets & Vegetables

• Turf, Forages, and Alfalfa

Functions Covered:

• Seed Enhancement

• Seed Protection

Stage of Seed Treatments Covered:

• Off-Farm

• On-Farm

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Applications Covered:

• Seed Pelleting

• Seed Coating

• Seed Dressing

End Users Covered:

• Farm-Level

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

