Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software used across enterprises for recruitment of skilled personnel across industries. Data migration tools in the software make it easy for recruiters to retain the employee database as it is being installed in a new system. The global applicant tracking systems market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes into consideration several underlying variables such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry are a part of the report.

Market Scope

The global applicant tracking systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The major driver of the market is the use of cloud-based software for tracking skilled personnel and improving productivity rates. The use of a single platform for tracking new potential recruits, resume management, resume search, and job creation and approval is likely to drive the market demand. The loss of jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown is likely to lead a flurry of employee hiring software for replacing recruits.

The changing work dynamics, use of mobile applications for approaching companies, and automation in human resource management are main drivers of the market. The use of software for filtering the right candidates and filling out vacant positions will bode well for the market in the coming years.

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://techfuture.over-blog.com/2020/11/applicant-tracking-systems-market-analysis-and-foresight-report.html

Segmentation

The global applicant tracking systems market is segmented into services, deployment, organization size, and industries.

By services, it is further sub-segmented into managed services and professional services.

By deployment, it is segmented into on-cloud and on-premises. The former held a share of more than 60% share and was responsible for improving hiring efficiencies and productivity rates.

By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Major industries include IT & telecommunication, government, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of applicant tracking systems market is studied for regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is the leading region globally in the applicant tracking systems market. The market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The trend of acqui-hiring among large companies for recruiting a full-fledged team for their skills is likely to drive the market demand exponentially.

The market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to advancement in technology in applicant tracking systems which improves staffing operations, increase recruiter productivity, and others. The Asia Pacific applicant tracking systems market relies on countries of China, Japan, and India due to their large workforce, immense talent, and need for remote hiring and technical upskilling in corporate enterprises.

Competitive Outlook

ApplicantStack, ExactHire, Bullhorn, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Workday, Inc., Findly Talent LLC, IBM Corporation, ClearCompany, iCIMS, Inc., Hyrell, Jobvite Inc., Paycor, Oracle Corporation, SAP (SuccessFactors), BambooHR, and Lumesse Limited are prominent players of the global applicant tracking systems market. Partnerships, acquisitions, and new products are prime strategies of players to gain their share in the market. Recently, Epazz Inc. launched the Provitrac applicant tracking system for employees to regain lucrative jobs which they have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read.: https://techfuturemrfr.blogspot.com/2020/11/applicant-tracking-systems-market.html

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/