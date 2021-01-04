Unified Monitoring Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its half cooked research report – unified monitoring market 2018-2023.

According to Market Research Future, the unified monitoring market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, vertical and region.

Unified Monitoring delivers a unified view of enterprise business system to monitor network connectivity and resource usage, ensuring the business is always on. The aim of unified monitoring approach is to centralize the condition of the entire IT framework into a single glass pane.

By Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services.

The Solution segment is sub-segmented into IT Infrastructure Monitoring, Application Monitoring, Cloud Monitoring, and Virtual Environment Monitoring.

IT Infrastructure consists of Network Monitoring, Server Monitoring, and Storage Monitoring. Application Monitoring includes Database Monitoring, Log Monitoring, Operating System Monitoring, and Website Monitoring.

Under the Cloud Monitoring segment, Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring are included. Whereas, Virtual Environment Monitoring consists of Virtual Machine Monitoring, Container Monitoring.

Increasing need to efficiently manage the security and performance of the IT infrastructure, increasing complexities of managing applications running on dynamic IT environment are major growth factors for the Unified Monitoring market.

By Services, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further classified into implementations services, support & maintenance services, and consulting services. Consulting services are expected to dominate the unified monitoring market during the forecast period.

By Deployment, the market is segmented into on cloud and on-premise. With advancements in cloud-based services, the market is expected to be dominated by on cloud deployment. The cloud-based services offer high-end performance and greater security. Also, the cloud-based services are highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient as compared to the on-premises deployment type.

By Organization Size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The market is expected to be dominated by the large enterprises as they have dedicated in-house IT resources and skilled technicians to manage the infrastructure.

By End-User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, healthcare, and others. Banking and Financial services are expected to dominate the market during the forecasted as unified monitoring helps financial institutions to seamlessly serve their customer across all channels, including the web and mobile devices. Data security and Privacy are the major issues in this sector. It can access better security features through the enhanced security tools that accompany unified monitoring solutions and services. For instance, Opsview has helped Creditcall, payment gateway service provider, in providing a unified monitoring system which offered a consolidated and consistent view across their entire IT estate and offered a streamlined integration with a 3rd party help-desk system. With this, they are now able to provide senior management with reports and performance visibility of their business-critical systems.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Unified Monitoring market include Dynatrace (US), CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Zenoss (US), Zoho Corporation (US), Opsview (UK), GroundWork Open Source (US), and Fata Informatica (Italy), Acronis (Europe), and Paessler (Europe).

Other Players in the market include SolarWinds(U.S), Sciencelogic(U.S), Op5(UK), Kaseya(U.S), Netvisor(UK), CloudAware(U.S).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and Acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure. For instance, On March 22nd, 2017, Cisco acquired AppDynamics Inc, a privately held software leader in application and business performance monitoring, located in San Francisco CA. Cisco is better able to anticipate, capture and lead market transition through various acquisitions and strategic partnerships. After acquiring AppDynamics Cisco was able to provide unprecedented visibility into the performance of customers’ applications as they had moved them from private cloud to public cloud and multi-cloud environments.

