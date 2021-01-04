Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Upgraded technology and Latest Innovations

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market to witness a disruption caused by COVID 19

Market Scenario

The Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market 2020, according to MRFR, is poised to secure up to USD 2.6 billion at CAGR 23% through the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

The growth in demand for security threats across web-based and mobile-based applications and the acceptance of cloud-based technology across small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations are driving the global security testing market. The cost-effectiveness, wider coverage of security for web applications, and solution compatibility drive demand for security testing for dynamic applications. The competitive application security research industry involves application protection in the early deployment process, needing greater understanding and companies facing budget constraints are the limiting factors that could impact business growth. The growing extent of business risks due to application vulnerabilities, strict government regulations, increasing cyber-attack sophistication and increasing adoption of third-party applications are expected to drive market growth around the world.

Adoption of the BYOD Strategy through businesses would be a barrier to safe large-scale mobile applications.

Segmentation

The global market for security testing on complex applications is segmented into the component, deployment, application, organization size, vertical and region.

The section is further divided into solution and services based on part. The services are further divided as managed technical services.

The section is also graded by delivery into on-cloud and on-premise.

The category is also categorized by framework into protection for Internet apps and protection for desktop applications.

The segment is further classified according to the size of the organization into SMEs and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The global market for dynamic application security testing is identified across North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. North America is poised to have substantial market share for the global business in security monitoring for competitive applications. Primarily responsible for the development of this market in the region are the presence of main players in the region and the rising demand for security-based services.

At the other hand, in view of the competitive application security testing industry, Europe is expected to see respectable progress. Europe’s won second position on the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience a high growth rate over the projected period. Increasing developers of mobile and web-based applications demand enhanced testing and security services drive the market in this area. The Government’s supportive policies are driving business growth. The need to protect such applications from vulnerabilities is a major concern, due to the rapid growth of web and mobile applications in the area. It is expected to drive the demand for DAST solutions that find security vulnerabilities in the application code and minimize risk.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Ca technologies (U.S.), Micro Focus (U.K), Tieto (Finland), Synopsys (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (U.S.), Trustwave (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.). The main players concentrate highly on research & growth, merger & acquisition activities to generate cost-effective portfolio of products. Some of the other key innovators in this area are Acunetix (U.K), Checkmarx Inc., (U.S.), Cigital (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Synerzip Softech India Private Limited (India), ControlCase, LLC (U.S.), Netcraft (U.K), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Cognizant (U.S.), Virtusa Corporation (U.S.) and others.

