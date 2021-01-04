Anomaly Detection Market Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis

Market Synopsis

The data analysts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have conducted a thorough analysis of the global anomaly detection market is estimated to value USD 15 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the review period. As per the study, the surging usage of connected devices in a network is estimated to drive the global anomaly detection market 2020. The increasing demand to protect the data on the connected devices is likely to augment the global detection market. Besides, the emergence of high-performance data analysis and the growing popularity of BYOD, IIoT, and IoT is projected to actuate the market size. Also, the increasing internal threats among the organizations and the growing adoption of black-box trading by market traders are projected to be crucial factors leading to market growth. Also, the expanding IT sector is another factor leading to market growth. However, threats from open-source alternatives, insufficiently skilled workforce, and the related expenses are likely to impede the market growth. Also, the security threats associated are another factor restraining market growth.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a pause in the daily operational activities of the global anomaly detection market. The departments have been temporarily shut to restrain the spread of coronavirus. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished on the grounds of the solution, service type, application, deployment, industry vertical, and region.

On the grounds of the solution, the worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished into anomaly detection, user behaviour anomaly detection, and network behaviour.

On the grounds of service type, the worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished into professional service and managed service.

On the grounds of application, the worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished into fraud detection, intrusion detection, system health monitoring, fault detection and others.

On the grounds of deployment, the worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished into the cloud and on the premise.

On the grounds of industry vertical, the worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished into retail, manufacturing, banking and financial services, IT and telecom, aerospace and defence, government, healthcare, and others

On the grounds of the region, the worldwide anomaly detection market can be distinguished into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The market is projected to expand at a promising rate during the review period. Regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) have been evaluated. Among all the evaluated regions, North America is estimated to reign the market. The most significant factor leading to regional growth is the increasing popularity of BYOD. BYOD is being adopted at a higher rate in the large organizations which provokes the market. Besides, the region also consists of the established organizations which provide services, solutions, and software for anomaly detection. Europe attains the second position. The region is technically developed along with the massive investments being made by the renowned players. On the other side, the APAC region is projected to be the swiftest expanding region owing to the development in the information and technology sector.

Key Players

The established players of the global market of anomaly detection are SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Splunk, Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), Wipro Limited (India), Gurucul (U.S.), Securonix, Inc. (U.S.), Happiest Minds (India), Guardian Analytics (U.S.), and a few others.

