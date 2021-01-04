Market Insights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study, the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is expected to thrive at 10.58% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The value of the market has been predicted to reach USD 339.3 Mn by the end of 2023. The rise witnessed in the count of the terrorist activities has revolutionized the market in the country. Additionally, the rapid digitalization drive in the region has further paved the way for accelerated deployment of perimeter intrusion detection and prevention solutions.

The factors that have opened avenues for growth opportunities in India include increasing awareness regarding residential safety and security. The market is highly lucrative, and the threats posed by the constant cyber attacks are further expected to boost the expansion of the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market over the assessment period. Additionally, the support extended by the government in the perimeter intrusion detection systems by forming stringent regulations has led to greater efficiency of the products. This, in turn, is projected to augment the market in the foreseeable future.

FOR MORE DETAILS :

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Analysis and Foresight Report

Market Segmentation:

By component, the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By usage place, the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market has been segmented into open place, buried and fence mounted systems.

By type, the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is segmented into host-based, wired network and wireless network.

By deployment, the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By vertical, the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is segmented into aerospace, government, transportation, industrial, commercial, military & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market, by region, has been segmented into North, South, East and West India. Presently, North India accounts for the most substantial share of the market which values at USD 54.8 Mn. It is also estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the assessment period. The growth trajectory of the market is guided by the initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance border security. A significant amount of the defense budget of the nation has been allocated for strengthening the perimeter in Jammu and Kashmir which is likely to augment the North India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, the East India poses growth potential owing to the presence of cross-border tension with China. The safety of North Eastern states is expected to propel the expansion of the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market in East India.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Optex (Japan), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (U.K), Athena Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd. (India), Southwest Microwave (U.S.), and Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), Avon Building Solutions Pvt Ltd (India).

Industry News:

In January 2018, the government of India decided to upgrade Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) at prime minister’s residence. The upgraded technology is claimed to be built indigenously.

In September 2018, CRON, the defense technology startup that works with Indian armed forces for border security has announced a strategic collaboration with Quanergy Systems Inc., a global leader in light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR) sensors and smart sensing solutions, for providing cutting-edge perimeter monitoring system along the Indian border.

In October 2018, Delhi Airport, India, was set for the deployment of upgraded Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) as it couldn’t fix the technical glitches that the existing PIDS suffers.

Also read.: http://techfuture.unblog.fr/2020/11/04/india-perimeter-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-market-global-analysis-with-focus-on-opportunities-development-strategy/

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]