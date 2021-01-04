Cleaning Robot Market Key Highlights and Future Opportunities

Market Overview

The cleaning robot market 2020 could expand at a lucrative rate of 16% between 2017 and 2023 (evaluation period), confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, detailing the key developments that followed the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Boosters and Key Deterrents

Since the COVID-19 outbreak and the rapid spread of the pandemic, cleanliness has become a major focus worldwide. The adoption of cleaning robots has increased tremendously across various industries to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Further, airports across the globe are facing budget constraints and are unable to afford human cleaning staff since the lockdown, leading to huge revenue loss. Cleaning robots have emerged as the best possible solution for airports and many other commercial facilities that are hit by the novel coronavirus. Apart from this, since cleaning robots are highly assistive, compatible with any environment and are efficient, their use in pool cleaning, garden/lawn cleaning, floor cleaning has also surged remarkably since the pandemic.

The COVID-19 impact has not only been negative but has emerged as an opportunity for the leading market players, who are keenly focused on innovating advanced cleaning robots. For instance, Carnegie Robotics, a well-known cleaning robotics vendor, has been developing a robotic floor cleaner that makes use of the ultraviolet light to destroy germs such as COVID-19 while cleaning the floor.

The high penetration rate of automation in various household appliances, surge in labor cost, and the mounting safety concerns have led to market growth in recent years. In addition to this, the advancements in sensors and MEMS combined with the innovations in the visualization technology have given rise to more accurate and efficient cleaning robots, leading to higher number of end-users in the global market. The surge in IoT along with artificial intelligence has added a new dimension to the way robots communicate with humans.

To illustrate, in July 2020, Skilancer Solar launched an autonomous waterless robot, the latest addition to its AI-powered waterless robot range, to clean the solar power plants that are located on residential rooftops.

Market Segmentation

The Global Cleaning Robot Market has been considered in terms of hardware, connectivity, usage, control and application.

The hardware-based market sections include microcontroller, sensors, cleaning brushes, motors, battery, vacuum pump, charging pod, and more.

The connectivity-dependent segments can be ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others.

The segments, depending on usage, are personal usage as well as industry usage. The industry usage-based segments are retail, healthcare, automotive, IT & Telecom, and more.

With respect to control, the market categories are autonomous, digital assistant control and app based.

The key applications are lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, floor cleaning, and others.

Regional Insight

Cleaning Robot Market Share is segmented with respect to MEA/Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America and APAC/Asia Pacific.

The global market is led by North America, thanks to the fast adoption of the robotics technology since its invention. The biggest gainer in the region is the United States, with the highest use of cleaning robots in the residential sector. A massive pool of residents in the country extensively uses cleaning robots in swimming pools and homes, while the applications of these robots are rising in steel-cleaning operations such as hydro blasting and high-pressure cleaning and washing. The escalating uptake of cleaning robots in the maritime industry for blasting/ cleaning vessels, in the oil & gas industry for cleaning storage tanks and in the industrial plants for cleaning metal structures has been quite favorable for the North American market.

The APAC market is advancing rapidly and can gain the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The introduction of user-friendly and tiny robots has created attractive opportunities for the regional market. The APAC market growth is also fostered by the rising acceptance of cleaning robots by the middle-class population, in light of the increasing disposable income and the evolving lifestyles being led in India, China and more.

Key Market Competitors

The key market competitors listed in the report include Miele (Germany), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Bissell Inc (U.S.), Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Neato Robotics (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Dyson Ltd (U.K), bObsweep (Canada), and more.

Some of the other key vendors in the industry are Xiaomi Inc (China), Electrolux AB (Sweden), ILIFE (China), TASKI Intellibot (U.S.), Vorwerk (Germany), Monoprice (U.S.), Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), to name a few.

