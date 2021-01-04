The global monochrome display market is growing at a rapid pace. The market growth attributes to the advances in the display technologies. Besides, the demand for monochrome displays in the burgeoning automotive and healthcare industries creates a massive demand. Monochrome displays are also extensively used in the gaming & entertainment sector. The spurting growth in the gaming industry escalates the market growth to furthered height, creating huge market demand.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global monochrome display market is poised to reach USD 218.3 MN by 2023. In its monochrome display research report, MRFR also asserts that the market would register around 13% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2017 – 2023). The high-resolution capability, fast processing, and cost-competitiveness of these displays act as significant tailwinds for the growth of the market.

Monochrome CRT displays are commonly used in the medical industry due to their high-reliability performance at low energy consumption. However, with rising technological advances, there is a sharp shift towards LCD monitors. Also, the market proliferation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables positively impacts market growth. Besides, increasing the production of consumer electronics contributes to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the integration of LCD and LED technologies in monochrome displays substantiate the growth of the market. Conversely, the dull black display is a key factor estimated to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, future technological advances would support market growth throughout the assessment period, improving the display technology.

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://topsitenet.com/article/560483-monochrome-display-market-regulative-landscape-new-strategies-regional-outlook/

Global Monochrome Display Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Screen Type : Green, white, and amber screen.

By Display Type : CRT, LCD, and LED Display.

By End-User : Consumer Electronics, Gaming, Automotive, Medical, Manufacturing, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Monochrome Display Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global monochrome display market. The largest market share attributes to the high adoption of advanced technologies and LCD and graphic monitors in various sectors. Besides, the presence of several notable players and display controllers market substantiate the growth of the monochrome display industry in North America.

Moreover, increasing investments transpired into the development of technology, and products influence the monochrome display market growth. Additionally, the ability to develop cutting-edge display technologies and the growing uptake of these displays in the healthcare sector drives regional market growth. The North American monochrome display market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global monochrome display market. The market is driven by the augmenting demand for monochrome displays from the burgeoning industries such as consumer electronics, gaming, healthcare, and automotive. Moreover, the penetration of smart connected devices, alongside the resurging economy in the region boosts the growth of the market. The European monochrome display market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific monochrome display market is emerging as a rapidly growing market globally. Factors such as the rising sales of smartphones and the rapid economic growth drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the government’s increase in healthcare expenditure, various healthcare initiatives, and the presence of leading monochrome display manufacturers in the region foster market growth.

Additionally, the rapid urbanization and expanding the manufacturing sector in the region propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the extensive uptake of monochrome displays in the healthcare and automotive industries in the region pushes the market growth.

Also read.: https://penzu.com/p/45bdd7f5

Global Monochrome Display Market – Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the monochrome display market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product launch. They make substantial investments to drive R & D activities to develop a new product, technology, and upgrade their existing portfolio.

They acquire small yet promising companies in rapidly growing markets to improve their market performance and expand their global footprints. Immense revenue generation opportunities demonstrated by this market attract many new entrants. However, they find it further challenging to compete with well-established players in terms of technology.

Major Players:

Players leading the global monochrome display market include Richardson Electronics Ltd. (US), Eizo Corporation (Japan), Blaze display technology Co. Ltd. (China), Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. (China), Microtips Technology LLC (US), Ampronix Inc. (US), Shelly Inc (US), and JVC Kenwood Corporation (Japan), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

June 20, 2020 — GoPro, Inc. (the US), the world’s leading technology company and the most versatile action camera brand announced the launching date of GoPro Hero 9. The GoPro model features a much larger front display with a basic monochrome display that saves battery life in shooting mode.

June 11, 2020 — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan) launched two lens reduction type 1,500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors for industrial equipment – TCD1105GFG with a built-in electronic shutter function, and TCD1106GFG. These new sensors support two key industry requirements – faster operation of equipment that incorporates sensors, including inspection equipment with monochrome CCD linear image sensors and lower power consumption.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/