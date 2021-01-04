Zig-bee Automation Market: Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Future Projection, Comprehensive Study, Solutions, Services and Forecasts

Zig-Bee Automation Market – Overview

Intensifying incorporation of digital technology with devices in the home environment is boosting the ZigBee automation market. Market reports connected with the information and communication technology industry have been made accessible by Market Research Future who publishes reports on other sectors that have been recently put out along with a report on this industry. The market is poised to earn revenues worth 14.20 USD billion while expanding with a 17.06% CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The escalated usage of network-enabled devices in homes is an important factor motivating the overall market growth. The requirement of a simple and flexible user interface by end users is anticipated to promote market expansion. The market is additionally expected to be motivated by the demand for power minimization and reducing energy usages in the upcoming forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the market is carried out on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, the market is segmented into Zigbee Light Link, Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Smart Energy and Others. By application, the market is segmented into smart homes, connected light, utility and retail services. By region, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The market is segmented into regions such as APAC, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Among the regions, the North America and Asia Pacific regions which include nations such as the US, China, Japan, and South Korea are undergoing remarkable growth in Zigbee Automation. This growth is principally attributed to the evolving technology of Internet of Things and connected devices. It is projected that the connected devices market will touch revenues worth USD 72 billion by 2022, that comprises majorly of smart cities, smart homes and Industrial Internet of Things. In nations like the Netherlands, India, and the UK, the market is favorably developing owing to the main trends in digitalization.

Competitive Analysis

The progress in the range of products is the chief factor growing the market’s productivity and is encouraging the trends that are well-known in the market. The dominant success factors and players’ proclivities are gradually recovering from the strategies being used by market competitors. The market has entered a period of growth as the market is constantly in a condition of mutability. The availability of a proper labor force along with resources is backing the overall market growth. The external dynamics are instigating the market expansion which is reliant on the practices and the strategic roadmaps that are used by market firms. The principal contenders in the market for zig bee automation are Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Atmel Corp. (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductor N.V (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), EnOcean Gmbh (Germany), and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan).

Industry Updates:

Aug 2018 Yale Assure smart locks are increasing the integrations in the smart home. Yale stated that the Yale Assure line of locks is now compatible with Comcast’s Xfinity Home, a home security and automation service when equipped with a Zigbee Network Module.

