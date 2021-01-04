Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest study on the global cloud application security market

2020, explained different factors that are expected to impact the market. According to MRFR study,

the cloud application security market is expected to rise at about 14% CAGR through the evaluation

period 2017-2023. The increase in the demand for cloud application security can cause the

application security market value to touch nearly USD 12 Bn by 2023. The existence of major

companies operating in the worldwide cloud application security can support the expansion of the

market in the review period. The introduction of innovative cloud application security solutions can

impel the expansion of the cloud application security global market in the years ahead.

FOR MORE DETAILS : http://techfuture.unblog.fr/2020/10/27/application-security-market-global-analysis-with-focus-on-opportunities-development-strategy/

The growing application of next-generation cloud applications to boost cloud services across the

globe can support the expansion of the market in the years ahead. The growing focus of companies

to empower business with better solutions for customer experience, human resource, finance, and

supply chain solutions can impel the expansion of the cloud application security market in the

assessment period.

Segment Study

The segment evaluation of the global cloud application security market is done by vertical,

component, and organization size.

The component based segment of the cloud application security global market are service and

solutions. The solution sub-segments are cloud application discovery, data protection, threat

protection, and analytics and reporting. The data protection based sub-segments are data loss

prevention, encryption, and identity and access management. The cloud application discovery

segments are cloud application database and risk assessment. The analytics and reporting segments

are anomaly detection, cloud usage analytic, and log management. The threat protection segments

are event management, security information, and malware detection and prevention. The services

segments includes training and education service, consulting service, support services, and other.

The organization size based segments of the cloud application security market are medium-sized

enterprises, small enterprises, and large enterprise. The vertical based segments of the cloud

application market are IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail government and defense, and others.

ALSO READ :https://techfuturemrfr.tumblr.com/post/633141639512244224/application-security-market-recent-study-segments

Regional Analysis

The trends of the global cloud application security market is studied across APAC, EU, MEA, and

North America, following the Rest of the World. The cloud application security in the North America

region is expected to rise exponentially due to the increase in the adoption of cloud application

security solutions across major tech-companies. The presence of effective cloud security

infrastructure can also support the expansion of the regional market. In Europe, the expansion of the

cloud application market can be attributed to rapid adoption of artificial intelligence enabled

solutions by the cloud application security market. In addition, the rise in security breaches and the

growing need to comply with strict regulations is boosting the adoption of cloud application that can

impel the expansion of the market across the analysis period. The growing popularity of cloud

application security solutions, such as cloud application discovery, data protection, threat

protection, analytics and reporting, and others can boost the cloud application security global

market in the years to come.

Key Players

Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), Skyhigh Networks (U.S), Bitglass Inc. (US),

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S), Symantec Corporation (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), Netskope Inc. (U.S), CipherCloud (U.S),

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Zscaler (U.S), Proofpoint Inc. (U.S), CensorNet Ltd. (U.K), McAfee, Inc. (U.S),

and Oracle Corporation (U.S) among others are top-notch companies that are operating in the cloud

application security market as listed by MRFR.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/