High altitude long endurance Market Upgraded technology and Latest Innovations

Global High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market to Capture 9% CAGR Between 2016 and 2022

High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) (Pseudo Satellite) is quickly gaining traction. The unique airborne vehicle finds application across military, agriculture and industrial manufacturing. HALE (pseudo satellite) has tremendous market potential. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global HALE (pseudo satellite) market is set to capture a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The market is likely to reach a valuation of USD 23 Bn by the year 2022.

Over the years, HALE systems have undergone several phases of transformation. Latest versions of HALE can operate at higher altitudes. Some of them have the capability of reaching altitudes of up to 65,000 ft. HALE pseudo satellites are technological advanced with cutting-edge features and exemplary functional capability. High altitude pseudo satellites are used for critical functions that geostationary satellites are unable to perform. Moreover, there is a significant difference when it comes to cost of operation. Unlikely geostationary satellites that require fuel gases to run, HALE pseudo satellite is powered by either solar energy or lithium-ion batteries. This is driving the its popularity across various sectors. Market players are actively focusing on making their products sustainable and future-ready. Cost benefit is expected to remain a major market driving during the forecast period. Geostationary satellites have tremendous cost burdens and thereby are likely to get replace by sustainable alternative in the future.

The global high-altitude long endurance (pseudo satellite) market is benefiting from its increased uptake in several large scale industries. The military sector remains a major consumer of HALE. The rising need for effective border surveillance mechanism is driving the adoption of HALE in the military/defence sector. National security remains a key area of focus, with countries adopting hard-line policies to secure international borders. The factors mentioned above are expected to play an important role in propelling the market in the forthcoming years.

Air traffic regulations remains the biggest challenge for market players, as is imposes various types of restrictions on full-fledged HALE operation. While un-manned vehicles bring several military advantages, they also pose a severe threat if used unethically.

Global High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on energy source and application.

On the basis of energy source, the segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on fuel gas, hydrogen & helium, lithium-ion batteries and solar cell. The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to remain high attractive beyond 2019. The segment is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 11% during the assessment period (2016-2022). On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into civil, communications, surveillance, military and others. Of these, the surveillance & communication segment currently represents a noteworthy share of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to post the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Global High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market: Regional Analysis

North America has emerged as the largest market for HALE (pseudo satellite). North America is expected to remain an important investment destination for market players over the next couple of years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast. Rapid uptake of the advanced technologies and favourable government policies is supporting the market growth in APAC. Moreover, increased efforts towards boosting domestic manufacturing and rising military expenditure is creating growth avenues for the market.

Global High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Lockheed Martin, BOSH global services, SZDJI Technology Co. Ltd., Hawkeye systems Ltd., Airbus SAS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IAI Ltd., Parrot SA, Boeing, and AeroVironment.

