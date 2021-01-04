Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market comprises of companies that provide logistics and postal services varying in the type of services offered, such as delivery speed or weight and volume of a shipment.
One of the key growth contributors for global courier express and parcel services supply market is the increase in the offering of enhanced services and additional features such as returns management, real-time monitoring, and control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.
In 2018, the global Express and Parcel (CEP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
A-1 Express
BDP
DHL
FedEx
UPS
TNT Express
United Parcel Service
American Expediting
Allied Express
Antron Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air
Ship
Subway
Road
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
FOR MORE DETAILS https://www.einpresswire.com/article/525637868/courier-express-and-parcel-cep-market-share-trends-opportunities-projection-revenue-analysis-forecast-to-2026
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4000522-global-express-and-parcel-cep-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.