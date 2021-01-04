Global Steel Forgings Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Steel Forgings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Forgings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Steel Forgings market is segmented into
Conventional Steel Forgings
Custom Steel Forgings
Segment by Application, the Steel Forgings market is segmented into
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Electrical Industry
Engineering Machinery
General Industrial Machinery
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Steel Forgings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Steel Forgings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Steel Forgings Market Share Analysis
Steel Forgings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Steel Forgings business, the date to enter into the Steel Forgings market, Steel Forgings product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Scot Forge
Anderson Shumaker
Canada Forgings Inc.
Drop Forging
Bharat Forge
Trenton Forging
CIE Automotive
Walker Forge Tennessee
Akar Tools
SDF Automotive
Kalyani Forge
Accurate Steel Forgings
TSM Forging
Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.
Investacast
Sinteris
Sintex A/S
Ecosteel
Sun Fast International
Clifford-Jacobs Forging
Al Metals&Forge Group
HangZhou Allgemein Forging