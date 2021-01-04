Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems(US)

Fusion(US)

Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS)

VMware vCenter(US)

Oracle(US)

Nutanix(US)

Riverbed(US)

Microsoft(US)

Sangfor(China)

Symitar(US)

FOR MORE DETAILS https://www.einpresswire.com/article/513697106/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-software-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Based

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SME

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5049569-global-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-software-market-size

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

https://primefeed.in/