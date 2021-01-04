Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Citrix Systems(US)
Fusion(US)
Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS)
VMware vCenter(US)
Oracle(US)
Nutanix(US)
Riverbed(US)
Microsoft(US)
Sangfor(China)
Symitar(US)
FOR MORE DETAILS https://www.einpresswire.com/article/513697106/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-software-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Based
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SME
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5049569-global-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-software-market-size
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America