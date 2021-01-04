Anti-Aging market is an important part of Cosmetics industry, and is considered as one of the swiftly growing markets in India. Now-a-days, environmental aggression has made people extremely conscious about their skin. Many people begin to show signs of premature aging as early as their thirties due to oxidative stress, sun exposure, or unhealthy lifestyle. Signs of aging result in the form of fine lines & wrinkles, brown spots or red spots, dull skin, loose skin, acne scars, etc. Smoking and sun damage are the two major factors that lead to premature aging.

Indian Anti-Aging industry has reported a tremendous growth in the recent years, and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry players. With favorable demographics and rising awareness, Indian Anti-Aging market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, introduction of various Anti-Aging products and entry of new players is set to further boost the market’s growth.

The latest research by RNCOS titled, “Indian Anti-Aging Market Outlook 2022”, illustrates the current and future scenario of Indian Anti-Aging market. In the report, the Indian Anti-Aging market is segmented on the basis of type of product categories, and regionally. Based on product category, the market is segregated into moisturizers, serums, wrinkle cream, eye treatment cream, night cream, and others.

The report is an outcome of our exhaustive primary research, which involved surveying more than 500 consumers across tier I and II cities of India to understand the buying behavior, preference, brands, purchasing channels and many more. The survey targeted population between 20 and 50 years old which includes students, working class and housewives. Besides this, report involved extensive interviews with Marketing Heads, Business Development Managers, Regional Sales Manager of leading brands in Anti-Ageing market to gain insights in terms of trends in anti-ageing product, market breakup, regional market etc.

Our industry analysts studied all the facets of the Indian Anti-Aging market to portray a crystal clear picture of current as well as the expected market outlook. Major drivers have been identified that will act as catalysts towards boosting the industry’s growth. Regulatory framework for Anti-Aging products is also highlighted in the report for the clarity of the manufacturers.

It further highlights the competitive landscape of the Indian Anti-Aging market, describing the business, presence, product and price offering of major industry players. This will help the reader to gain crucial insight into the key market players’ performances and strategies for growth. A list of distributors of Anti-Aging products is also provided in the report. Holistically, the research provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to make a debut in this industry, and facilitates them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the Indian Anti-Aging industry.

