The Baby Diaper Industry has revolutionised the FMCG industry. The diapers have the ability to contain the urine by converting it into gel. Thus, due to this property, the diapers are gaining huge consumption amongst the baby as well as adult population. Further, it is anticipated that the Baby Diaper market is expected to reach around INR 200 Billion by 2022, growing at a double digit CAGR over the forecasted period 2017–2022.

The report “Indian Baby Diaper Industry Outlook 2022” provides a current and future prospective of the market. It highlights the macro-economic indicators containing the country’s demography, such as per capita income, working class population and population aged (0-4), as well as the industry trends.

Additionally, the report provides a deep insight of the baby diaper market and its bifurcation in terms of organized-unorganized market, regional market, and urban-rural market. It also provides the detailed analysis on the raw materials, machinery, manufacturing process, and cost analysis for setting up of new projects. In the cost estimation segment, further bifurcation has been provided in terms of fixed capital and recurring expenses.

Moreover, the report also provides knowledge regarding the processes involved in the value chain analysis of the diaper industry, along with the different channels of distribution of finished products to the end-consumers. However, the consumer behaviour is also shown in terms of brand preference, monthly spending and daily usage of diaper products, etc. It also provides the study on industrial challenges faced in the diaper industry.

Furthermore, the Indian baby diaper industry report also provides key understanding of the major players in the industry, such as Proctor & Gamble, Unicharm India, Kimberley Clark, SCA Group and Nobel Hygiene. This section imparts discrete knowledge of their business overview, highlighting their financial strengths and diaper products portfolios. The research provides the comprehensive and pre-requisite information to the clients, intending to start their business in this industry, and helps them to formulate schemes while going for any investment and partnership in the coming years.

