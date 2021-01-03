Within the pharmaceutical industry, the oncology market is growing at a rapid pace owing to the rising incidences of cancer. In 2015, 15.2 Million new cancer cases were registered across the globe. This number is forecasted to increase to a value of 19.3 Million by 2025. Furthermore, the patent expiry of blockbuster cancer drugs is another major factor which is propelling the growth of the cancer generics industry.

As per RNCOS report “Global Cancer Generics Market Forecast to 2022”, the global cancer generics market is anticipated to witness a double digit growth during 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global cancer generics market. The report provides insight about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global cancer generics market.

The global cancer generics market has been segmented on the basis of mode of administration into oral and injectables. Injectables are the most widely used type of cancer generics drugs. The report also highlights the major cancer generic drugs available in the global market.

FOR MORE DETAILS https://www.einpresswire.com/article/523811995/cancer-generics-industry-treatment-outlook-analysis-research-review-to-2025

Furthermore, the global cancer generics market has also been segmented on the basis of the major indications they are used for. According to the report, breast cancer is expected to account for the largest share in 2016 due to presence of large number of generic drugs and rising incidences of this indication.

Based on geography, the report divides market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America is estimated to account for the largest share. Moreover, the report also lists down various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global generics industry.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1706470-global-cancer-generics-market-forecast-to-2022

The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global cancer generics market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent development of every player has also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global cancer generics market.

https://primefeed.in/