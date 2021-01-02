Global Building Applied Photovoltaics Market – 2019-2026

Global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) Market Overview:

Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) is a photovoltaic technology retrofitted on different building structures primarily during the construction stage. It is fairly less detrimental to the environment and enables energy generation at a lower cost than conventional power generating sources.

Solar cells are used as intermediate products, which are then embedded in glass sheets to manufacture BAPV panels. BAPV products commonly include rooftop and facades. Building applied photovoltaics (BAPV) are commonly used as a part of building envelopes such as facades, roof, and skylights. BAPV system is primarily used for residential and commercial application purposes.

Global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) Market Dynamics:

Growth factors

BAPV systems are gaining popularity, as they help in reducing the uncontrollable use of fossil fuels, offers weather protection, without affecting building aesthetics where they are installed.

Increasing energy demand globally and growing demand for renewable energy sources are key factors driving the growth in the global building applied photovoltaics market.

Besides these factors, subsidies provided by the government and continuous innovations have fuelled Building Applied Photovoltaics market over the last few years. The energy generated has broad applications in several sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Restraining factors

High capital investment in terms of research and development for developing highly efficient photovoltaic (PV) cells is a major factor restraining the growth of the global building applied photovoltaics market. At the same time, there is a high cost involved in setting up these Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) cells into buildings, houses and commercial houses.

Lack of consumer awareness, especially in the developing countries like India and China and difficult to retrofit to old houses and old buildings in these economies are some other factors expected to hamper the growth of the global building applied photovoltaics market over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) Segment Analysis:

Based on the product type Global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market is broadly segmented into-Rooftop, Facades, and others.

Global Building Applied Rooftop photovoltaics is majorly used in the buildings, houses, residential apartments as they are being used easily to operate, maintain and cost-effective compared to other photovoltaic cells. The rooftop photovoltaics are in use from the past ten years and are still holding a major share in terms of usage. Facades use have started just last five years back and is still lacks in known to the common people due to the high cost associated with it and are very much popular in North American countries and European nations. Developing countries still can’t afford these facades photovoltaics cells installing in their residential and commercial premises.

By material, Global Building Applied Photovoltaics PV modules are classified into five types -amorphous Silicon, mono crystalline, poly crystalline, Cadmium telluride and copper indium gallium selenide solar cell. Mono crystalline PV module holds the major share in terms of material used in PV module as they provide an efficiency of 13.50% and are the first generation primary modules that are still used. Poly- crystalline modules holds next major share as they provide efficiency of 11.60%, now slowly replacing mono crystalline modules. Amorphous crystalline silicon provides efficiency of 6.30% are still finding a way into the market as they are slightly expensive. Copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) has an efficiency of 8.20% is still in development phase where companies are developing its technology to increase its efficiency.

Based on the type of application it is classified into-Industrial, residential and commercial applications. New strict environmental norms and regulations regarding the use of renewable energy and subsidies over solar energy are together driving the growth of the commercial end-use segment of the BAPV market. For Instance, Renewable Energy Law 2006 in China is driving the growth of renewable energy in the commercial sector in that region.

Global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) Market – Geographical Analysis:

The market in North America accounts for the highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to other markets. Thus, this growth can be attributed to increasing government subsidiaries on adoption of renewable source of energy for electricity generation. The market in Europe, accounts for second-highest market share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of building applied photovoltaics by residential and commercial buildings, and government subsidiaries on solar powered energy systems in the region. Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2019-2026, owing to enhanced financial support from the government for solar powered energy systems in emerging economies such as China, and India.

Global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) Market-Competitive Analysis:

Global Building Applied Photovoltaics market is a highly competitive market with daily innovations are leading to stiff competition in the market. Some of the major international players include First Solar, Ascent Solar Technologies, Pythagoras Solar, Sapa Solar, Centrosolar AG, Power Film, Inc., Suntech Holding LLC, and United Solar Ovonic LLC are some important players in the BAPV market.

First Solar is one of the prominent players in the Building Applied Photovoltaics market is enhancing the market through new innovative product launches. For Instance, In Dec 2017, First Solar unveiled the first functional Series 6 thin-film photovoltaic module with a conversion efficiency of over 17 percent.

Key takeaways:

The financial stimulus provided by the U.S. and Brazilian governments through the SunShot initiative has boosted the growth of the BAPV market in Americas in recent years.

Growing awareness and acceptance for Building Applied Photovoltaics backed with strong regulatory support across various regions are anticipated to augment the growth of the BAPV market in the forecast period 2019-2026.

Zero Energy Building (ZEB) concept in Applied Photovoltaics market is emerging from last few years especially in developed countries which is likely to open new doors of opportunities in the BAPV market, thereby enhancing the demand for BAPV products.

Over time, BAPV prices are showing continuous decreasing trend and are changing depending upon the type of product. There is a slight reduction in per product profit margin of manufacturers and distributors; the overall profit margins are increasing as the demand for BAPV is expected to increase continiously at a tremendous rate.