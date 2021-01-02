Global Fluorescent Bulbs Market Professional Survey Report 2019

A fluorescent Bulbsor is a low pressure mercury-vapor gas-discharge lamp that uses fluorescence to produce visible light. An electric current in the gas excites mercury vapor which produces short-wave ultraviolet light that then causes a phosphor coating on the inside of the lamp to glow. A fluorescent lamp converts electrical energy into useful light much more efficiently than incandescent lamps. The typical luminous efficacy of fluorescent lighting systems is 50–100 lumens per watt, several times the efficacy of incandescent bulbs with comparable light output.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Fluorescent Bulbs market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluorescent Bulbs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluorescent Bulbs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fluorescent Bulbs in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fluorescent Bulbs manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Feit Electric Company

General Electric Company

Havells India Limited

Philips

Litetronics International

Osram GmbH

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Wipro Enterprises Limited

Satco

Topaz

Bulbrite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFL)

Linear Fluorescent Bulbs (LFL)

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial