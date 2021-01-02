Global Sunflower Wax Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Sunflower Wax is a hard, crystalline, high melt point vegetable wax.
Scope of the Report:
High melting point hard wax, good emulsifying and dispersing, used in making lipstick, foundation, wax, lotion, detergent.
The worldwide market for Sunflower Wax is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Sunflower Wax in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Koster Keunen
Henry Lamotte Oils
Natural Dog Company
ProTec Ingredia
Poth Hille
Strahl＆Pitsch
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Functional Ingredients
Specialty Additives
Active Ingredients
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Lipsticks
Mascaras
Emulsions
Hair Care
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Sunflower Wax product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sunflower Wax, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sunflower Wax in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Sunflower Wax competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Sunflower Wax breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Sunflower Wax market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sunflower Wax sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.