Global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FALCON PRO SOLUTIONSTO

MCO2 Systems

ICEsonic

Karcher

Cold Jet

Phoenix

Tooice

ArtimpexCryo Pure

ASCO

Aquila Triventek

Ziyang Sida

CMW

Wuxi Yongjie

CryoSnow

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Less than 50kg

50-100kg

More than 100kg

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

General Industry

Oil & Gas

Others

