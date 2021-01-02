Food storage containers are essential to any commercial kitchen. They’re available in a variety of colors and materials, and in an array of sizes in round, square, or rectangular shapes.

Household food storage containers industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world household food storage containers industry.

FOR MORE DETAILS :

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/11/06/plastic-food-storage-container-market-growth-opportunities-2019-2025-with-leading-companies-sealed-air-tupperware-owens-illinois-ardagh-and-more/

The global Plastic Food Storage Container market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Food Storage Container volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Food Storage Container market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plastic Food Storage Container in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plastic Food Storage Container manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4455477-global-plastic-food-storage-container-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sealed Air Corporation

Tupperware

Owens-Illinois

Ardagh

Berry

Silgan

Bemis

Lock & Lock

Visy

Huhtamaki

Sabert

Coveris

Printpack

Tiger Corporation

Consolidated Container

Graham Packaging

Wihuri

Hamilton Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PET

HDPE

PC

Others

Segment by Application

Grain Mill Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery Products

Meat Processed Products

Others