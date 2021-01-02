Global Plastic Food Storage Container Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Food storage containers are essential to any commercial kitchen. They’re available in a variety of colors and materials, and in an array of sizes in round, square, or rectangular shapes.
Household food storage containers industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world household food storage containers industry.
The global Plastic Food Storage Container market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plastic Food Storage Container volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Food Storage Container market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plastic Food Storage Container in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plastic Food Storage Container manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sealed Air Corporation
Tupperware
Owens-Illinois
Ardagh
Berry
Silgan
Bemis
Lock & Lock
Visy
Huhtamaki
Sabert
Coveris
Printpack
Tiger Corporation
Consolidated Container
Graham Packaging
Wihuri
Hamilton Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
PET
HDPE
PC
Others
Segment by Application
Grain Mill Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Bakery Products
Meat Processed Products
Others