Global Floor Rugs Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Floor Rugs market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Floor Rugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floor Rugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Floor Rugs in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Floor Rugs manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Balta Industries
Milliken & Company
Mohawk Industries
Nourison Industries
OW (Oriental Weavers)
Shaw Industries
The Dixie Group
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wool Rug
Silk Rug
Cotton Rug
Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Rug
Animal Skins Rug
Synthetics Rug
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use