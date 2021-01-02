Global Floor Rugs Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Floor Rugs market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floor Rugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floor Rugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Floor Rugs in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Floor Rugs manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Balta Industries

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Nourison Industries

OW (Oriental Weavers)

Shaw Industries

The Dixie Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Wool Rug

Silk Rug

Cotton Rug

Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Rug

Animal Skins Rug

Synthetics Rug

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use