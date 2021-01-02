Covid-19 Impact on Global Commercial Real Estate Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Commercial real estate software allows agents and brokers alike to easily and seamlessly manage all aspects of their real estate listings, clients, commissions and other back-office details quickly, easily and efficiently.

Americas is the largest consumption region of Commercial Real Estate Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Americas market took up about 47.61% the global market in 2018, followed by APAC (28.96%), and Rest of World shared about 23.43%.Currently, Commercial Real Estate Software market concentration is slightly high. Top 3 player occupied 28.08% market share in 2018, and top 5 the 41.64%. RealPage, Oracle Corp, SAP, Yardi Systems, and IBM are major players and other companies also play important roles in Commercial Real Estate Software industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Commercial Real Estate Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Commercial Real Estate Software industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Commercial Real Estate Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1967.5 million in 2019. The market size of Commercial Real Estate Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Commercial Real Estate Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Commercial Real Estate Software market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Real Estate Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Commercial Real Estate Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Commercial Real Estate Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Commercial Real Estate Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Commercial Real Estate Software market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Brokermint

CoStar

Altus Group

Buildout

Apto

REthink

PropertyMetrics

Oracle

Ascendix Technologies

ClientLook

CommissionTrac

Realhound

Commercial Real Estate Software Breakdown Data by Type

Brokerage & Trading System

Asset & Property Management System

Broker is the most widely applied which takes up about 46.5% of the global total in 2018.

Commercial Real Estate Software Breakdown Data by Application

Broker

Investor/Appraiser

Property Manager

Brokerage & trading system is the most widely used type which takes up about 56% of the global total in 2018.