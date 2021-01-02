Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2018, Forecast to 2023

Smart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems.

FOR MORE DETAILS :

http://www.wicz.com/story/42730967/smart-sprinkler-irrigation-systems-2020-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-and-top-key-players-analysis-report

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3283459-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2023, from 170 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corp

The Toro Company

The Scotts Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Avidz

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io, LLC.

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio Inc.

K-Rain

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other Applications

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source