Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
The global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
SLM Solutions Group
Arcam AB
3D Systems Corporations
Materialise NV
Stratasys
EnvisionTEC
UnionTech
Texas Instruments
EOS
AK Medical
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Printer
Printing Materials
Printing Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Medical Wearable Devices
Clinical Study Devices
Implants
Others