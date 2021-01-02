World Juniors 2021 Ice Hockey today: Live scores, TV schedule, updates from quarterfinals

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we recommended

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.

The semifinals are Monday and the championship and consolation games are Tuesday.

Checkout the IIHF World Juniors 2021 Live streaming official TSN and … start time, TV Channel for 2021 IIHF World Juniors Hockey Championship. By … Live Stream from anywhere on the earth, get exclusive free channels list.

Are you still looking for the IIHF World Juniors 2021 games watch online? Going to reveal here, we’ll explain how and where you can live stream the world’s biggest (juniors) Ice Hockey Tournament in 2021. Follow along for live scores, updates, and a full TV guide for every game, every day.

The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton, Alberta, from Dec. 25, 2020, through January 5, 2021. Check today’s game ongoing..

World Juniors today Live Stream NY EVE Games

Quarterfinals schedule

(All games on NHL Network in United States, TSN and RDS in Canada)

Russia vs. Germany, Noon ET : Live Watch Online

Finland vs. Sweden, 3:30 p.m. ET : Live Watch Online

Canada vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m. ET : Live Watch Online

United States vs. Slovakia, 10:30 p.m. ET : Live Watch Online

2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championships official Broadcaster

Watch the global hockey extravaganza of the IIHF World Juniors is to subscribe to the official broadcasting channels. NHL Network is the most important broadcaster and every Juniors game will be aired live on the NHL and TSN networks.

The following list contains the names of the most important official broadcasters along with their respective nations. Below the official broadcaster of the United States and Canada.

Unites States: NHLN

Canada: TSN/TSN Direct

Live Stream IIHF 2021 Championship Online on TSN and NHL Network

Even fans in Russia would not have any difficulty watching the matches. This is because they can do it through Match TV. Even if they do not want to watch the matches through that channel, there is an option available for them. You do not need to be worried about that.

There are lots of channels to watch matches involving Canada and Russia. If you are in Russia, you can watch that match through the popular online channel known as Match 4. In the same way, if you are a resident in Canada, you can rely on channels like TSN GO to watch the matches played live in any of the stadiums it is going to take place.

NHL Network

TSN GO

Match TV 4



Sweden: SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio

SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio Finland: YLE

YLE Slovakia: RTVS

RTVS Switzerland: MySports

MySports Belarus: BTRC

BTRC Czech Republic: Ceske Televize

United States vs. Slovakia, 10:30 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 4 Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 5 Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. ET Championship game, 9:30 p.m. ET