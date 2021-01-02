Atomizing Metal Powder Market Analysis, Growth, COVID-19 Overview, Demand and Industry Forecast 2023

Atomizing Metal Powder Market Highlights

The atomizing metal powder market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.91% to reach a market value of USD 4,134.97 million by the end of 2026.

The prominent factor favoring the growth of the global atomizing metal powder market is the increasing adoption of powder metallurgy in the automotive industry coupled with the high demand for metal powders in the metallurgy industry. Powder metallurgy is a green and energy-saving technology with zero waste and complete recycling, offering improved performance and greater design flexibility for automobile components. With the rising pressure on automobile manufacturers for enhancing the performance and safety while maintaining the vehicle’s weight, the demand for powder metallurgy is increasing and thus atomized metal powders.

The other key factor driving the market growth is the widespread use of atomized metal powders in surface coating applications in a variety of industries ranging from aerospace, oil & gas, and power generation to steel, mining, construction, and agriculture. In the aerospace and power industries, atomized metal powders are mainly used in wear-resistant coatings of rotating parts such as industrial gas turbines or combustion engines. This is mainly due to the high resistance offered by metal powders to high temperatures, thermal cycling, and hot gas corrosion. The growth of the aerospace industry due to increasing passenger traffic is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the global market. The steel industry is the other major consumer wherein metal powders offer vast potentials to improve operation and efficiencies by cladding components with surface welding or spray coatings.

However, fluctuating prices of iron as a raw material is expected to be a key factor hampering the market growth in the years to follow.

Nevertheless, the increasing use of powdered metals in additive manufacturing process/technology is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the market in the years to follow and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the review period.

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players of the atomizing metal powder industry segments Sandvik AB (Sweden), Höganäs AB (Sweden), Kymera International (US), Hangzhou Yitong New Material Co., Ltd (China), Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Makin Metal Powders (UK) Ltd (UK), GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH (US), Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd(Japan), Laiwu Feilong Powder Metallurgy Co. Ltd (China), SAFINA a.s. (Czech Republic), and Pometon S.p.A. (Italy).

The global COVID-19 analysis on atomizing metal powder market has been segmented into five key regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American market was the dominant regional market in 2018 with a market share of around 40% in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in PM parts manufacturing such as hot isostatic pressing, metal injection molding, and additive manufacturing.

The regional market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing, registering a CAGR of 7.58% during the assessment period. The country-level markets in China, Japan, and South Korea are the key consumers of atomizing metal powder in the region. The fast-growing automotive and aerospace & defense industries in the region and the expanding manufacturing base are expected to be the prominent driving factors of the regional market growth in the years to follow.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

