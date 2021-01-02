Growing Awareness about Protein Content to Drive Greek Yogurt Market

The global greek yogurt market is expected to exhibit smooth growth over the forecast period according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Greek Yogurt Market Analysis, Growth, COVID-19 Overview, Demand and Industry Forecast 2023

Greek Yogurt Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global greek yogurt market include Erhmann AG, FAGE International SA, Stonyfield Farm Inc., General Mills Inc., Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd., Chobani, Danone, and Nestle.

Greek Yogurt Market Segmentation:

The global greek yogurt market is segmented on the basis of flavour, specialty, distribution channel, application, and region.

COVID-19 analysis on Greek Yogurt market report has been segmented on the basis of flavor which comprises of plain, strawberry, raspberry, peach, cherry, pineapple, mango and others.

Greek Yogurt has been segmented on the basis of specialty type which comprises fat free, cholesterol free, low fat, low sodium, sugar free and others.

Greek Yogurt has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarkets, Convenience stores, retailers, e-commerce and others.

Greek Yogurt has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises dips, desserts, sauces, breakfast accompaniments, bakery products, dry mixes and others.

Greek Yogurt Market Regional Analysis:

The global greek yogurt industry size is expected to be dominated by North America over the forecast period. The greek yogurt market is mainly driven by the increasing volume of product innovation in the region, leading to a profusion of numerous flavors in greek yogurt products and increasing number of consumers. Widespread popularity of greek yogurt in salads, dips, and dressings in the region is likely to remain a primary driver for the greek yogurt market in the region over the forecast period. The US is the leading exporter of greek yogurt, mainly to Middle Eastern and African countries. This is likely to lead to steady growth of the greek yogurt market in North America, with strong demand from the consumer markets likely to result in steady growth in commercialization opportunities in the region. The widespread domestic popularity of greek yogurt and the growing export scenario are likely to remain the major drivers for the greek yogurt market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe is also likely to retain a leading share in the global greek yogurt market size due to the growing demand for European greek yogurt all over the world due to the growing popularity of the Mediterranean diet and other lifestyle choices. Greek yogurt is a strong export commodity for France, which holds the second place behind the US in the highest exporters of Greek yogurt. This is likely to ensure steady dominance of France within the European market for greek yogurt. The Europe market for greek yogurt is also driven by the growing domestic consumption of the substance as well as the growing demand for European greek yogurt in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Eastern Europe is expected to emerge as a major driver for the global greek yogurt market, as consumers in the region are more exposed to Western brands of greek yogurt. Promising commercialization opportunities are likely to arise in the Eastern European region over the forecast period, leading to steady growth of the greek yogurt market.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market for greek yogurt and is mainly driven by the growing awareness regarding the protein surplus in greek yogurt compared to traditional yogurt preparations. While yogurt itself is a deeply entrenched part of the staple diet in several countries in Asia Pacific, the demand for greek yogurt is a new and fascinating concept. This is likely to put a strain on the greek yogurt market in Asia Pacific, as leading countries in Asia Pacific have their own local traditions regarding the preparation of yogurt products.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

