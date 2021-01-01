Semifinal !! Rose Bowl Reddit Streams: Notre Dame vs Alabama Live Free On Reddit: NCAA Football 2021 Rose Bowl Game info, start time, College Football Preview

Alabama and Notre Dame will face off in the Rose Bowl, not in Pasadena, California, but Arlington, Texas. Southern California’s COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow for any fans in the stands, including family members of the players, so the game was relocated from the Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Rose Bowl kicks off on Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on ESPN. Clemson and Ohio State will play in the other semifinal game in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

The Alabama-Notre Dame game is the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals. SEC champ Alabama is trying to advance to the CFP title game for the fifth time and is No. 1. Notre Dame is in the CFP semifinals for the second time. The Irish are No. 4.

Notre Dame has one of the nation’s best offensive lines, of that there is no doubt. The Fighting Irish blockers are one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, three of their linemen were named Associated Press All-Americans and all five starters earned All-ACC honors.

Even with the loss of center Jarrett Patterson, the Notre Dame offensive line is still talented, and if the Irish are going to upset Alabama the line must play at an elite level.

That means protecting quarterback Ian Book, and most importantly, establishing the ground attack. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and left tackle Liam Eichenberg both know how important it is (see video).

There are three primary reasons why running the football is so important.

That’s Who Notre Dame Is – To pull off an upset against a team like Alabama a team that is a three touchdown underdog needs to get creative and look for ways to generate big plays. It must also be good at what its best at, and the Notre Dame offense is at its best when it runs the football.

In the last four seasons, Notre Dame has topped 200 yards rushing 25 times and fallen short of that number 25 times. In the games where the Irish rushed for at least 200 yards the offense averaged 39.5 points per game. In the games where the Irish rushed for less than 200 yards the offense averaged 27.3 points per game.

Notre Dame has rushed for under 150 yards 14 times in that stretch, and in those games the offense averaged just 23.8 points per game.

2. Alabama Can Be Vulnerable – When opponents run the ball with any kind of success against Alabama it can set the offense up for even more success. The Crimson Tide are good against the run, but not as dominant as it has been in past seasons. Alabama played just one top 25 rush offense this season (Ole Miss), and it gave up 268 yards in that game.

In Alabama’s two losses in 2019 it gave up an average of 173.5 rushing yards per game.

Run Game Success Protects The Notre Dame Defense – Running the ball, especially early, sets Notre Dame up to sustain drives, and it should give the pass game plenty of chances to make plays as well.

Just as important, running the ball effectively allows Notre Dame to get in more favorable third-down situations, and if that happens the Irish should be able to keep the chains moving.

The primary benefits of moving the chains is putting more points on the board, and then keeping Alabama’s offense off the field for longer stretches. This helps protect the Notre Dame defense by limiting possessions, but it also gives defensive coordinator Clark Lea and the Irish defensive staff more time to make adjustments.

Running the ball is obviously extremely important for Notre Dame, but that can’t happen without the Irish line playing like what it is, a very talented group of players that make up one of the nation’s best lines.

Viewing information: Rose Bowl Game, Notre Dame vs Alabama

Date: Friday, Janu. 01, 2021 Time: 04.00 Pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Rose Bowl Preview, prediction, picks

The 2021 Rose Bowl features the 11-0 Alabama Crimson Tide against the 10-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Here is the 2021 Rose Bowl Preview.

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0)

Alabama was able to win every game on their schedule on their way to making the College Football Playoff. They defeated five teams that finished the season .500 or above.

The Crimson Tide offense scores 49.7 points per game, which ranks second in the country. They pass for 354.1 yards (ranked 5th) and rush for 189.8 yards per game (ranked 44th).

2021 Rose Bowl Preview

Devonta Smith (Photo via montgomeryadvertiser.com)

Mac Jones has had a great year at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. He has passed for 3,739 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions on 76.5 percent completion. He has seven receivers who have over 200 receiving yards on the season. The best of them is Devonta Smith who has 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle is out for this game, but John Metchie, Najee Harris, Slade Bolden, Miller Forristall and Jahleel Billingsly will all suit up and give Jones some good questions.

Their lead running back, Harris, has also played well this season. He has rushed for 1,262 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year. Brian Robinson is the backup who has been solid with 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Jase McClellan has chipped in with 345 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

Notre Dame had an undefeated season going before losing to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, but they still made the CFP. They defeated five teams with a .500 record or above, which includes wins over Clemson and North Carolina.

The offense has been solid with 35.2 points per game (ranked 24th). They pass for 237.5 yards (ranked 56th) and rush for 217.6 yards per game (ranked 20th).

2021 Rose Bowl Preview

Kyle Hamilton (Photo via slapthesign.com)

Ian Book has had a good senior season for the Fighting Irish. He has passed for 2,601 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions on 64 percent completion. Six receivers have over 200 receiving yards on the season. Javon McKinley is the leading receiver with 40 receptions for 697 yards and three touchdowns. Ben Skowronek, Michael Mayer, Avery Davis, Kyren Williams and Tommy Tremble are the other pass-catchers with over 200 receiving yards.

Williams leads the team in rushing as well. He has 1,061 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground this season. Chris Tyree and Book have over 400 rushing yards, while C’Bo Flemister has 299 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish allow 18.6 points per game and they have had a solid season. They give up 110.5 rushing yards (ranked 15th) and 224.5 passing yards per game (ranked 57th). Safety Kyle Hamilton leads the team with 56 tackles and also has six passes defended. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been a game-changer with 55 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Pass rusher Adetokunbo Ogundeji leads the team with 6.5 sacks. Corner Nick McCloud and Clarence Lewis lead the team with eight and seven passes defended respectively.

Prediction:

Things did not look good for Notre Dame in the ACC Championship. Their offensive line is championship caliber, but the rest of their roster will have a tough time matching up with Alabama. The Crimson Tide being able to beat teams on the ground and through the air will be the difference in this game, as the Fighting Irish likely won’t be able to stop both.

Alabama Crimson Tide 43 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 26

How to Watch Rose Bowl live stream Notre Dame vs Alabama from outside your country

If you're currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcast option in your country, then you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

Final Words about Notre Dame vs Alabama College Football 2020 Game

As a result of Covid-19, four of the top 10 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences including the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Mountain West decided to cancel their seasons during the summer of 2020.

However, by late-September the four conferences reversed their decisions and announced that they would play shortened seasons as opposed to cancelling outright.

The Big Ten plays eight games over eight weeks from October 23, Pac-12 will play a seven-game schedule starting on November 6, MAC will play a six-game schedule from November 4 and Mountain West will play an eight-game schedule from January 1, 2021