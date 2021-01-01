HH-TV!~Everton vs West Ham United Live Stream Free Soccer Online

Everton vs West Ham Live Stream

Everton host West Ham United on New Year’s Day as the Premier League moves into 2021. The Toffees’ most recent match was due to be against Manchester City, but the postponement through Covid-19 concerns meant Carlo Ancelotti’s side missed the chance to go second with a win – and to play in front of fans, who will no longer be in attendance after Merseyside was moved into Tier 3 on Wednesday.

Even so, Everton can still keep the pressure on they local rivals and league leaders Liverpool by winning this game, which would again see them up into second place, while a draw would be good enough to move into third, behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Everton have won four on the spin of late and have kept three clean sheets in that run.

As for the Hammers, they drew with Southampton just prior to the turn of the year to make it four games without a win – yet the mood remains optimistic around David Moyes’ team, who sit in mid-table. A win will push them into the mix for European spots, level on points with each of Chelsea, Spurs, Man City and Saints – albeit having played up to three games