132nd Rose Parade Live Stream: Watch the Annual Parade 2021 everything Online Free Tv Channel

The Covid-19 pandemic influenced essentially every part of life as know it in 2020, and Friday’s Rose Parade is among the occasions that will have an altogether different look. On the off chance that you turn on your TV at 8 a.m., you’ll actually have an approach to invite 2021 with the Tournament of Rose Parade. The two-hour show will air on KTLA and ktla.com at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

It’s a convention that goes back to 1891, and has just been dropped multiple times, during World War II. Yet, presently the Rose Parade has been required to be postponed for a fourth time, and plans during the current year’s occasion On-air TV Watch Live

This year, the parade will feature marching bands, equestrian units and a total of 39 floats competing for prizes based on “various criteria ranging from creative design and thematic interpretation to floral craftsmanship and artistic merit, to computerized animation and thematic interpretation.

The two-hour pre-taped special will air on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, and RFD-TV at 8 a.m. PST and on Univision at 7 a.m. PST on Jan. 1, 2021. Try to get stream

In addition to marching bands and equestrian displays, the 2021 Rose Parade will feature musical performances from several country artists, including Mickey Guyton, Lady A and Rascal Flatts. Also set to take the virtual stage are Sheryl Crow, “Dear No One” hitmaker Tori Kelly and soulful husband-wife duo the War and Treaty.

KTLA also will stream an encore presentation of 2020’s Band Cam — a raw feed of the parade’s marching bands from the most recent parade — on the station’s Facebook page and YouTube account.

The affiliation conveyed the exceptional in portions, with the goal that every source could embed their own hosts as wraparounds.

The special was filmed at different locations around the country, including Grand Ole Opry and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with all footage filmed using strict Covid-19 safety protocols, according to the Tournament of Roses.

The special will feature musical performances by Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts and the War and Treaty. Celebrity guests include Rita Moreno, longtime Dodgers’ announcer Vin Scully, Daddy Yankee, Gary Sinese, Shanola Hampton, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, chef Emeril Lagasse, former NFL and USC quarterback Matt Leinart and Dascha Polanco.



The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda was produced by Bob Holmes’ Holmes Communications Group. Amy Kule is the executive in charge of production.

