LIVE! Everton vs West Ham live stream, team news, kick-off time, h2h results, odds

Everton vs West Ham: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, kick-off time

Everton host West Ham United on New Year’s Day as the Premier League moves into 2021. The Toffees’ most recent match was due to be against Manchester City, but the postponement through Covid-19 concerns meant Carlo Ancelotti’s side missed the chance to go second with a win – and to play in front of fans, who will no longer be in attendance after Merseyside was moved into Tier 3 on Wednesday.

Even so, Everton can still keep the pressure on they local rivals and league leaders Liverpool by winning this game, which would again see them up into second place, while a draw would be good enough to move into third, behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Everton have won four on the spin of late and have kept three clean sheets in that run.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live coverage of Everton vs West Ham

As for the Hammers, they drew with Southampton just prior to the turn of the year to make it four games without a win – yet the mood remains optimistic around David Moyes’ team, who sit in mid-table. A win will push them into the mix for European spots, level on points with each of Chelsea, Spurs, Man City and Saints – albeit having played up to three games more than those teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match is due to be played on Friday, 1 January at 5:30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Everton are still without Fabian Delph, Allan and Lucas Digne, while James Rodriguez is also confirmed as not back for this game. Richarlison is a doubt but may be rushed into action on account of the other absences.

West Ham’s only injury worry is Arthur Masuaku so David Moyes will likely revert to his strongest side.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Haller