Tonight!! Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Concert Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Justin Bieber has announced that he will close out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve live stream gig.

Justin Bieber Concert Live Stream

The “arena sized” event will see the ‘Yummy’ singer accompanied by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers. It will take place in an “iconic location” with a state-of-the-art light show and a newly-designed stage.

The event will initially air at 3:15am GMT (10:15pm EST) on Thursday (December 31), with two additional re-airings on Friday (January 1) at 10:00am GMT (5:00am EST) and 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST).