New Year’s Eve 2021: Watch Justin Bieber Concert Live Stream Reddit Online TV Channels: How To Watch ‘T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live with Justin Bieber’ Livestream, ustin Bieber, BTS, KISS and other musicians ringing in 2021 with live stream concerts free

Justin Bieber has announced that he will close out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve live stream gig.

Justin Bieber Concert Live Stream

The “arena sized” event will see the ‘Yummy’ singer accompanied by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers. It will take place in an “iconic location” with a state-of-the-art light show and a newly-designed stage.

The event will initially air at 3:15am GMT (10:15pm EST) on Thursday (December 31), with two additional re-airings on Friday (January 1) at 10:00am GMT (5:00am EST) and 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST).

Fans can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

If “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” isn’t really your speed, a number of musicians are staging their own New Year’s Eve concerts. And since 2020 is over but the pandemic is still here, they are live streaming their shows for fans across the world. Here are five such events to consider:

To make sure that all the people enjoy the ball drop celebration safely in this challenging time of COVID-19, this time the celebration will have no crowds attending and will be virtual-only. However, there will still be performances and celebrations that will take place at Times Square. Everything will happen at a safe distance and the viewers will enjoy the virtual telecast of the event at home.

How to watch the Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve Concert Live Streaming Reddit 2021 on channels.

The New Year’s Eve Ball drop event can be watched online on several live streaming channels. These channels are not very expensive, unlike cable TV. There is no contract so that if you don’t like the channel you can cancel the subscription at any time.

Also, the live streaming channels are compatible with all the latest devices available in the market. There are several offers on the occasion of new year.

Justin Bieber Eve Concert Live Stream

These days it’s a movement that the people are fluctuating to Reddit. It has a lot of streamable links that are uploaded by a number of users. You have to select a specific link whose video quality is best to watch the new year event. Click on a link that is secure and safe on Reddit and you can live stream new year’s eve. The links might not be safe and could be full of threats. If you want to watch the event in a high-quality video then you will find links for that as well. Also, check out for ball drop eve relating official links and find the links to the new year special.

1. ABC:

This is a great channel to watch the Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve festival online. Jlo will take charge of the New year’s ball drop eve along with Ryan Seacrest. The telecast will commence from 8:00 PM. EST and there will be performances from Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. ABC is the official channel to telecast the event.

ABC offers great video quality to watch the New year event. The live coverage will be available to watch for the entire duration of the event. ABC coverage will include two nights of primetime as well. The Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve eve can also be watched live on the ABC app on your smartphone. ABC app can be downloaded either from the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices.

2. CNN:

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be the hosts of the new year Ball Drop that will be held on Time Square. The ball drop special will begin its live coverage at 8 p.m. EST. Performances are expected by Jimmy Buffett, John Mayer, and Josh Groban, also there are reports from the correspondents who are stationed at the New Year’s Eve celebrations all across the globe.

People who want to watch the New year event on the go can do that by installing the CNN app from google play and app store.

3. NBC

Another channel that is great to watch the Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve is the NBC. There will be acts from the like of Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The New year special will be telecasted from 10-11 p.m. then again from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There will be a slot for the local news during the break. You need to have the credentials from your cable provider to access the NBC channel.

NBC will provide the live coverage of the event with very fewer commercial breaks. The ball drop event can also be watch on the go by installing the NBC app on the mobile phones. Android users can download it from Google Play and iOS users can download from the App store. The New year ‘s event will be available to watch on the NBC website.

4. YouTube TV

YouTube TV is also a channel to watch the New year Ball drop eve online. There is a solo bundle in the platform which is priced at $40 per month. Although they should have easily offered a number of bundles. But they seem to be quite clear in their approach with the “take it or leave it” policy. This is the best attitude for them to get things done and it’s not a point arguing with them as they are very popular. If you want to watch the new year event live, then it’s your luck that the channel consists of both ABC and NBC, so you can watch the event and enjoy.

YouTube TV users can get a lot of benefits such as the channel offers big servers and unlimited storage space. The recordings will be in the storage space for a period of 9 months, so that’s a great thing as well. Above all, you can watch all the live action on up to three devices at the same time on the channel.

How to watch the Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve Concert

online

Times Square Website: Official website

This is the official website to watch the New Year Ball Drop event online. You will also get all the latest updates regarding the event and has many ways to watch the event online. They provide a live webcast of the event that can be watched directly on the website.

Mobile streaming is also offered to watch the special event for that you have to tune into NewYearseve.nyc and TimesSquareBall.net.