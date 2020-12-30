The era of light EV’s is witnessing the rollout of Daymak Avvenire Series electric vehicles

Daymak, which is renowned for pioneering the development of light electric vehicles (LEVs) os preparing to unveil an awesome class of its products in the market. The company will be rolling six of its Daymak Avvenire latest products to revitalize its leadership in the LEV market. Daymak Avvenire is a product line that produces a range of what can be termed as light electric vehicles, including motorcycles, bikes, and other products.

The founder of Daymak, Aldo Baiocchi, emphasized that the company develops clean electric vehicles that contribute to the war against emissions of any kind while offering lucrative products to its customers. He added that the vehicles’ design ensures that customers receive value for the product being offered to them.

The company is looking forward to developing more technically advanced transportation modules to bring extra comfort to the customers. Additionally, the company’s projects will generate over 500 jobs in the clean technology industry. The development will integrate solar power to ensure that their operations reduce carbon emissions from their operations.

