Buffstream IIHF World Juniors Hockey 2021 Live Stream: USA vs Czech Republic Free Online Reddit

The United States men's national junior ice hockey team will take on the Czech Republic on Tuesday in the preliminary round of the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Edmonton on Tuesday.

What TV channel is USA vs. Czech Republic on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors game

Team USA is feeling good after following up a disappointing loss to Russia with an 11-0 drubbing of Austria to move to 1-1 in group play. The win put the Americans in a good position in Group B but now they face a foe coming off a huge upset win.

On Sunday, the Czechs skated away with a shocking 2-0 win over the Russians. Netminder Lukas Parik (LAK) was the star of the show as he had a masterful 30-save performance while his team blocked more than 20 more. It’ll be interesting to see which Czech Republic team shows up, as they lost Game 1 of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship 7-1 to the Swedes.

As for the Americans, head coach Nate Leaman is expected to tap Dustin Wolf to start again. The Flames prospect has yet to allow a goal after coming on in relief against Russia and posting a 10-save shutout against Austria. He’ll be looking for the same offensive spurt in that game, which included a Matthew Boldy hat trick.

Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Group B meeting between the U.S. and Czech Republic.

In the US, the game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on NHL Network.

USA vs Czech Republic Preview

After bowing out of last year’s world juniors in the quarterfinals, Team USA opened their quest for the 2021 title in Edmonton with a 5-3 defeat to Russia on Christmas Day.

They rebounded a day later, however, crushing Austria 11-0. The Austrians mustered just 10 shots on net, all of which were turned aside by Dustin Wolf, who got the start after relieving Spencer Knight in the loss a day earlier. The Calgary Flames selected Wolf in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“I was very happy with the response,” Team USA head coach Nate Leaman said following the win, according to Sporting News. “We know we left something on the table last night and they weren’t happy about it all day.”

The Americans planted 23 shots on net in the first period, but entered the first break with just one tally on the scoreboard thanks in part to a commendable effort from Austrian goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz.

“It was good that we faced a little adversity in the first period with only being able to score one on the 23 shots,” Leaman said, per Sporting News. “I’m happy that the guys stuck with it.

“I’m glad that the guys are building the mental toughness to kind of stay with things.”

Team USA struck six times in the second period. Center Trevor Zegras, whom the Anaheim Ducks selected with the ninth pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, scored twice in the period, as did winger Matthew Boldy, who went three picks after Zegras to the Minnesota Wild. Boldy finished with a hat trick and Zegras recorded a pair of assists for a team-high 4 points.

“Not everything was going our way in the first, but we kinda gotta look at the positives,” Boldy told reporters after the victory, per a video posted by USA Hockey’s Twitter account. “We were creating a lot of shots on net, just kinda waiting to break through, and obviously it happened.”

The Czechs also found disappointment in their tournament opener only to even their ledger a day later. They succumbed 7-1 to Sweden on Dec. 26, then bested Russia 2-0 on Sunday.

Netminder Lukas Parik, a Los Angeles Kings third-round pick in 2019, made 29 stops for the shutout.

“It was a great feeling,” the 19-year-old said of blanking Russia, per a video posted to the official website of the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs, for whom he posted a .917 save percentage across 32 games in 2019-20. “Of course we played great as a team, the guys helped me a lot. So it’s a great feeling, but we have to refocus for other games.