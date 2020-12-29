Loka vs Tanaka Live Stream Free On Reddit: How to watch boxing stream online Free, Time, Fight Card, TV

On Thursday, December 31 at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan Kazuto Ioka will meet Kosei Tanaka for WBO title in a 10-round super flyweight bout. Click Here To Watch Live

Date and Time: Thursday, December 31 at 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT.

Location: Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Full Fight Card

Who is fighting on the undercard on Thursday, December 31?

Division Boxer №1 Boxer №2 Notes super flyweight (115 lbs) Kazuto Ioka Kosei Tanaka For WBO World tit. bantamweight (118 lbs) Yuki Strong Kobayashi Daigo Higa For WBO Asia Pacific tit. super flyweight (115 lbs) Yuki Nakajima Toma Kondo

Who Is Kazuto Ioka?

Kazuto Ioka is a Japanese professional boxer.

The last fight of Kazuto Ioka took place on December 31, 2019 against Jeyvier CintronJeyvier Cintron.

Ioka won by unanimous decision (UD).

Who Is Kosei Tanaka?

Kosei Tanaka is a Japanese professional boxer.

Tanaka remains undefeated as a professional.

The last fight of Kosei Tanaka took place on December 31, 2019 against Wulan Tuolehazi.

Tanaka won by knockout (KO).

Predictions: Who Will Win?

Latest Odds

Tanaka to win: 1/3

Ioka to win: 2/1

Draw: 22/1

Many of the live fights will be broadcast in Ultra HD. BT Sport UHD 4K subscribers can watch this on the BT Sport Ultimate Channel.

Tale of The Tape

Boxer info

Kazuto Ioka

Kosei Tanaka Country Japan

Sakai, Osaka, Japan Japan

Tajimi, Gifu, Japan Age 31 age 25 age Height 5′ 5″ (165 cm) 5′ 4½″ (164 cm) Reach 66½″ (169 cm) 63½″ (161 cm) Division super flyweight

(115 lbs / 52,16 kg) flyweight

(112 lbs / 50,8 kg) Stance orthodox orthodox Titles

WBO (super flyweight) – Record 25 – 2 – 0

(14 KOs) 15 – 0 – 0

(9 KOs) KO% 56% 60%

