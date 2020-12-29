GigE Camera – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global GigE Camera Market is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the GigE Camera Market include Allied Vision GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer, FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions Inc, Jai, Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd, Pleora Technologies Inc, Point Grey Research Inc, Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Dalsa Inc, Toshiba Teli Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, and ISRA Vision.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the manufacturing opportunities in China & India, rising adoption among the end users, efficient data transfer coupled with faster transfer rates. However, factors such as increased CPU load and educating users on rapidly changing machine vision standards are hindering the market growth.

GigE camera stands for Gigabit Ethernet Cameras. They are used in applications that need fast data transfer rates, multiple cameras, or long cable lengths. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras may as well be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by Gigabit Ethernet technology.

Based on Technology, the Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Generally, in an industrial environment, GigE cameras are required to capture and transfer data at a very high rate. This is achieved by the application of CMOS sensors in cameras that increase the speed of capturing multiple photos. Another major factor that is driving the adoption of CMOS sensors includes low cost and the easy integration of these sensors with the camera.

Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period. In the automotive sector specifically, the growing investments in the region coupled with the growth in investments related to e-vehicles is further expected to propel the market.

Spectrums Covered:

• Color Camera

• Monochrome Camera

• Ultraviolet (UV) Cameras

• Near Infrared ( NIR) Cameras

Types Covered:

• Line Scan Cameras

• Area Scan Cameras

• Traffic Camera

• Thermal Camera

• Other Type Scans

Resolutions Covered:

• <1.0

• 1.0-1.9

• 2.0-3.5

• 3.51-6.0

• >6.0

Technologies Covered:

• Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

• Charge Coupled Device (CCD)

• Uncooled VOX Micro bolometer

Applications Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Non-Manufacturing

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

